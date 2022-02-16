Iraq: Al-Garma Area-based Assessment - Profile, February 2022

INTRODUCTION

Al-Garma town and sub-district are located in the governorate of Anbar, to the northeast of alFalluja city and to the northwest of Abu Ghraib and Baghdad. In 2014, the insurgency of the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) led to the group capturing the area, resulting in almost all of the population being displaced within or out of the sub-district at the time or in the subsequent three years.1 Before 2014, as was reported in REACH Initiative’s 2021 Rapid Assessment on Returns and Durable Solutions (ReDS), Markaz alGarma sub-district was housing an average of 48,752 households, but between 2014 and 2016, at least 47,000 of these were displaced.2 Recent International Organization for Migration’s (IOM)

Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) assessments found that no stayees / host community were reported to live in al-Garma town or the adjacent villages, suggesting that, in fact, all individuals were displaced from the area during the 2014-2017 period. In late May 2016, ISIL was dislodged from al-Garma sub-district by the Iraqi armed forces and their allies during Operation Breaking Terrorism.3 Neglect during the ISIL occupation and years of continuous fighting have damaged productive and social infrastructure in al-Garma and led to the degradation of access to essential services such as electricity, water supply, hospitals, and schools.4 Now, as security and the overall social infrastructure improves, internally displaced people (IDPs) are returning to their homes and areas of origin. According to the latest IOM DTM data collection in December 2021, Anbar had the second largest number of returnees after Ninewa governorate, with a total of 1,542,492 individuals5, and al-Garma sub-district has been noted by DTM as a hotspot for returnees.6 However, returnees still face pronounced challenges re-establishing their lives in the area due to the conditions there; the IOM DTM’s Return Index and previous REACH outputs indicated challenges around shelter conditions, access to drinking water, access to employment, and safety and security. However, there was previously a lack of in-depth localised information on this area to enable actors to make localised, evidence-based decisions.

As the context in Iraq transitions into post-conflict recovery and stabilization, the priority of the government and the humanitarian community has shifted to facilitating safe and durable solutions to displacement through sustainable return, local integration, or relocation. In April 2020, the Durable Solutions Task Force (DSTF) was established through the humanitarian coordination architecture of Iraq. The DSTF is a body designed to bring together humanitarian, development, stabilization, and peacebuilding actors in a dedicated platform working towards solutions to displacement in Iraq. The Task Force is supported by two national-level groups, the Returns Working Group (RWG) and the Durable Solutions Technical Working Group (DSTWG). The DSTWG was designed to focus on the design and implementation of programs and approaches aimed at supporting durable solutions in Iraq. As part of this mandate, the DSTWG has established area-based coordination (ABC) groups in several locations across Iraq to promote area-based approaches to durable solutions and coordinate programming, response, and strategy on a local scale. East Anbar is one of these areas where an ABC has been established.

With the shift in context in al-Garma, detailed information on service provision and household needs and vulnerabilities in areas of return is crucial to inform planning and activities. To support the ABC’s planning and the operations of fellow members and other actors, REACH conducted an area-based assessment (ABA) in alGarma town and a series of adjacent villages to its south (Subihat and al-Shahabi 1, 2 and 3). Data collection was carried out between the 23rd of November and the 31st of December 2021. The ABA was funded by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and REACH developed its research design in collaboration with UNHCR, IOM, and the East Anbar ABC.

Consistent with previous ABAs, the current assessment collected information on the current needs and vulnerabilities of households living in al-Garma town and adjacent villages, as well as existing services and households’ perceptions of these. Data was collected to provide a multisectoral overview of circumstances in the communities, bridge existing information gaps, and inform ongoing or planned humanitarian interventions. More specifically, in addition to demographic data, needs were assessed across various sectors, including livelihoods, protection, shelter and non-food items, food security, health, education, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and electricity.

A dashboard presenting the data from the household survey component of the ABA can be found via this link.