Iraq
Iraq: Al-Garma Area-Based Assessment (ABA) - Key Findings, March 2022
Attachments
01 ABA BACKGROUND
RESEARCH OBJECTIVE
Overall objective: to inform evidence-based planning and prioritization of needs by actors implementing humanitarian and recovery interventions at the urban area level in Iraq:
Providing granular, location-specific information.
Targeting locations where area-based coordination groups (ABCs) are present.
Supporting ABC planning and the operations of its members.
Specific objectives:
Define and profile the selected area.
Identify and map the availability and accessibility of services (WASH, health care, education, electricity, and legal services) within the defined area, highlighting key gaps and barriers to service provision.
Assess the perceptions and expectations of residents regarding service delivery.
Identify priority multi-sectoral needs of the population at the household level.