Nutrition indicators for Iraq from January to June

12,136 PLW*/ caregivers of children 0-23 months receiving infant & young child feeding (IYCF) counseling for appropriate feeding

251 MNCHN* staff in emergency affected districts/communities trained on delivering proper MNCHN services

931 Newborn babies of conflict-affected families benefitting from newborn home services - IDP camps

102,810 Children screened for malnutrition