Iraq: 3RP Monthly Update - October 2017: Shelter

OCTOBER HIGHLIGHTS:

The first objective of the shelter sector according to the 2017 3RP is to provide sustainable and adequate shelter units to the refugees living in nine camps throughout the KR-I (4 camps in Duhok, 4 camps in Erbil and 1 camp in Sulaymaniyah). This objective is achieved through 3 phases:

Providing emergency shelter units: tent and land (space of about 37.5 sqm).

Improving the emergency units by including concrete slabs, a kitchen, family latrine and shower, walls of 60 cm height and a roof with tent.

Upgrading the improved units raising the walls to 2.8 meters high and changing the roof-tent to a weatherproof roof.

All these phases are also accompanied by continuous care and maintenance of camp facilities (roads, electricity and camp infrastructure).

Erbil camps: Improvement works for the remaining 315 shelter units has been completed.

In Darashkran, care and maintenance has been completed for 200 kitchen roofs, fence and the camp management office. Also in Kawergosk and Qushtapa camps, care and maintenance was completed for the camp management office, distribution area, and fuel depot.

Duhok camps:

In Domiz 1, NRC jointly with UNHCR/Peace Winds Japan (PWJ) started the project of the selfconstruction of 120 new shelters. NRC will provide funds for construction materials and cash for work while UNHCR will do site preparation, opening the roads, construction of the electrical network, the water network and sewage systems. In addition to that, UNHCR/PWJ started the project of shelter selfupgrade targeting 238 households for the most vulnerable population.

In Gawilan and Domiz 1 camps, UNHCR/PWJ completed the project of rehabilitation and maintenance of an electrical network and self-upgrade for 483 households in Gawilan camp. Now, Gawilan camp is totally upgraded.

The second objective is to provide shelter assistance to vulnerable refugees and impacted community members living out of camps (in urban and rural areas). The majority (62%) of refugees live out of camps, in rented dwellings. Compared to camp dwellings, the sector has been less active. To fill this gap of assistance, multiple processes are in place.

• Quick Impact Projects or Community Support Projects: So far, 6 out of 14 projects (6 health, 3 WASH, 3 education and 1 community-based project) have been completed and the remaining are under implementation, to which the shelter sector has provided technical support and is monitoring the implementation.