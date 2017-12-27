Iraq: 3RP Monthly Update - october 2017: Health

Overview: The main objectives of the health sector are: Improving access to Primary Health Care; strengthening health institutions; and strengthening reproductive health services for refugees and members of impacted host communities.

Curative:

• Patient Consultations: 21,749 consultations were conducted in Primary Health Care Centres (PHCC) in nine camps. The health utilization rate (visit/person/year) was 3.2 which lies within the expected range of 1 to 4.

• Referrals: 1,195 patients were referred from the camp PHCC to secondary and tertiary health facilities for further investigations and/or hospitalization.

• Mental health services: 539 patients received mental health services.

Prevention:

• Routine vaccinations and growth monitoring services are accessible in all the nine camps. Directorates of Health (DoHs) in KR-I, with UNICEF’s support, have vaccinated 444 children against measles, 686 children against polio, together with 545 children who received vitamin-A supplementation.

• UNICEF provided Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) counselling assistance on appropriate breastfeeding to 820 pregnant and lactating women (PLW).

Promotion:

• In Domiz-1 camp and Akre settlement in Duhok, IOM emergency health team continued providing awareness sessions on health topics including general personal hygiene, tuberculosis (TB), diarrhea, respiratory and skin diseases, focus on signs and symptoms, modes of transmission, treatment and preventive measures on communicable diseases. IOM reached 88 beneficiaries (37 males, 51 females).

• In Arbat camp in Sulaymaniyah, EMERGENCY continued providing health education on different topics including breastfeeding, oral health and dental hygiene, chronic diseases control, diarrheal disease and common skin diseases.

Coordination:

•Health coordination meetings between the DoH, UN agencies and health partners were conducted in Erbil, Duhok and Sulaymaniyah governorates in order to enhance coordination and collaboration between health partners.

•In Sulaymaniyah governorate, the handover process of Arbat refugee camp from EMERGENCY to DoH is ongoing. The process will be completed by the end of 2017.

Reproductive Health (RH):

Anti-natal care and family planning services are available in all camps. They are provided by DoH with the support of UNFPA. A t otal of 486 women attended their first ante-natal care session in the nine camps.