Iraq: 3RP Monthly Update - October 2017: Food Security

57,815 Syrian refugees and members of impacted host communities were assisted by the food sector in camps and non-camps as following:

• In camps: 56,615 Syrian refugees received food assistance through food vouchers in eight camps (Domiz 1 and Domiz 2, Arbat, Basirma, Darashakran, Gawilan, Kawergosk and Qushtapa) and unrestricted cash distributions at Akre camp (chart below).

• In non-camps: 1,200 Syrian refugees and vulnerable host community members received training and equipment to support their food-related livelihoods in Erbil and Duhok

HIGHlIGHTS

• A total of 56,615 Syrian refugees received assistance from WFP in October 2017 under the regional Protracted Relief and Recovery Operation (PRRO). All beneficiaries received IQD 22,000 (USD 19) per beneficiary, per month.

• Following the completion of the Tech for Food pilot to train Syrian refugees in digital skills and online freelancing, twenty-two of the graduating students were offered internships by local companies. However, the political unrest in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq resulted in a suspension of most of the placements. WFP is looking at bringing some of these students as Computer Lab Coordinators in the Arbat Camp computer lab, which was refurbished by WFP under the pilot project.

• Training for refugees and host community is conducted through specialized experts in coordination and collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture. Training is ongoing in Qushtapa and Domiz 1 camps and surrounding areas where beneficiaries are being trained on micro-gardening techniques such as sack (bag)-garden, Multi-story gardens (MSGs) or any type of containers used for seedling planting with the help of FAO and NGOs. Families are provided with training and a take-home kit in order to continue