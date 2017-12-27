27 Dec 2017

Iraq: 3RP Monthly Update - October 2017: Education

Report
from UN Children's Fund, Save the Children, Education Cluster
Published on 31 Oct 2017
preview
Download PDF (413.65 KB)

OVERVIEW:

  • 83,000 refugee children are aged 3-17 years as of October 2017

  • 62,000 (74%) refugee children enrolled in formal and non-formal education programs

  • 21,000 (26%) children have no access to any form of education

HIGHLIGHTS:

Access:

  • Since the new academic year started in October the majority of Syrian refugees children were reported to have transited to the next level of education.

  • More than 2300 (48% Female) new learners were enrolled into first grade in October 2017.

  • The Kurdistan Regional Government introduced the integrated approach to enroll children in Sulaymaniyah, Erbil and Duhok into public Schools.

Quality:
226 (168 male) were provided with monthly incentives to continue teaching in refugee schools.

System Strengthening:
300 (200 female) Parent Teacher Association (PTA) members were trained on school improvement plans for the month of October

