Iraq: 3RP Monthly Update - October 2017: Education
OVERVIEW:
83,000 refugee children are aged 3-17 years as of October 2017
62,000 (74%) refugee children enrolled in formal and non-formal education programs
21,000 (26%) children have no access to any form of education
HIGHLIGHTS:
Access:
Since the new academic year started in October the majority of Syrian refugees children were reported to have transited to the next level of education.
More than 2300 (48% Female) new learners were enrolled into first grade in October 2017.
The Kurdistan Regional Government introduced the integrated approach to enroll children in Sulaymaniyah, Erbil and Duhok into public Schools.
Quality:
226 (168 male) were provided with monthly incentives to continue teaching in refugee schools.
System Strengthening:
300 (200 female) Parent Teacher Association (PTA) members were trained on school improvement plans for the month of October