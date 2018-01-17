Iraq: 3RP Monthly Update - November 2017: WASH

NOVEMBER 2017 HIGHLIGHTS:

The WASH sector reaching about 83,000 refugees in camps, out of camp and in education and health facilities continued with sustainable, sufficient quantities of safe water, appropriate sanitation facilities and improved hygiene practices. These services are mainly operationalized in the 9 refugee camps ( 4 in Duhok, 4 in Erbil and 1 in Sulaymaniyah) hosting some 38% of Syrian refugees, roughly 92,950 persons. The main routine WASH activities ongoing in the camps include provision of safe drinking water through water trucking and water network (averaging 88 litre/person/day in Erbil, 78.5 litre/person/day in Duhok and 90 litre/person/day in Sulaymaniyah). Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of water networks, including water quality monitoring continued in collaboration with the government WASH counterparts. Other routine monthly activities conducted by WASH sector partners include; dislodging of waste water, garbage collection and cleaning drainage open channels.

Erbil: 80 families in Qushtapa camp have recently been provided with WASH facilities including toilet, shower with roof and connections to septic tanks and main sewerage lines. Construction of water and sanitation facilities for 315 families in Kawergosk camp is finalized. Additionally, construction of Phase 4 (315 plots) in Kawergosk Refugee Camp has been completed with full WASH facilities.

The two bore holes which had been drilled by UNHCR in Khabat district in September 2017 have been connected to the existing water supply system in Asthy and Kona Kalak Quarters and the beneficiaries are receiving sufficient and quality potable water. This has increased water supply provision to 300 cubic meters/day serving 2,000 people.

Duhok: WASH actors adopted a shift in strategy aimed at increasing cost effectiveness and expansion of the scope of community involvement and participation for care and maintenance of WASH facilities at the household level. Due to inadequate pressure on the network and reduced quantity of ground water in Domiz 1 camp, additional 88 m3 of safe drinking water by trucking was provided on a daily basis for 203 families (1,600 individuals). Other routine activities such as water quality testing and monitoring was done to ensure water provided is safe for drinking; rehabilitation of 19 showers and 10 toilets, construction of 13 septic tanks, 1,743 trips/month of desludging of wastewater and 3 campaigns cleaning of debris, and garbage removal (1,250 tons transported) which benefitted a total of 34,924 individuals. In partnership with the Directorate of Health, some 1,385 individuals received hygiene and WASH awareness messages in Domiz 1 and 2 camps.

World Toilet Day- 19 November 2017: UNICEF, in joint collaboration with the Directorate of Health and other WASH actors conducted a one day event in Domiz 1 and 2. An estimated 1,500 children, and their teachers in 10 refugee schools actively participated through songs, dances, poems and speeches which they performed.

Sulaymaniah: 90 litres/person/day drinking water continues to be provided to 8,490 refugees, in addition to other services such as waste management and sewerage channel cleaning on a daily bases (excluding Friday). Door-to-door hygiene promotion sessions on personnel hygiene were conducted and reached more than 1,158 families, in addition to two focus group discussions.