Iraq: 3RP Monthly Update - November 2017: Shelter

NOVEMBER HIGHLIGHTS:

The first objective of the shelter sector according to the 2017 3RP is to provide sustainable and adequate shelter units to the refugees living in nine camps throughout the KR-I (4 camps in Duhok, 4 camps in Erbil and 1 camp in Sulaymaniyah). This objective is achieved through 3 phases:

Providing emergency shelter units: tent and land (space of about 37.5 sqm).

Improving the emergency units by including concrete slabs, a kitchen, family latrine and shower, walls of 60 cm height and roof with tent.

Upgrading the improved units raising the walls to 2.8 m high and changing the roof-tent to a weatherproof roof.

All these phases are also accompanied by continuous care and maintenance of camp facilities (roads, electricity and camps infrastructure).

Erbil camps: In Qushtapa and Kawergosk camps, Road maintenance works have started in order to prepare the roads for winter. Further to that, the construction of a supporting wall (2 rows of concrete blocks) around the communities to prevent soil sliding has been completed. In Basirma camp, care and maintenance has been done for camp management. For Darashkran, care and maintenance has been done for 310 roofs for kitchens and WASH facilities.

Duhok camps: In Domiz 1, the construction of 132 new upgrade shelters (self-construction) is on-going (NRC is providing construction materials and cash for work, whereas UNHCR/Peace Winds Japan (PWJ) are developing the infrastructure (site preparation, opening the roads, casting open channels, construction of electricity, water project, and sewage system). Also, 238 emergency shelters have been upgraded, by providing construction materials, cash for work and technical support.

In Domiz II, and through UNHCR efforts and encouragement to use renewable energy, a PV solar system has been installed for UNHCR registration center to provide electricity and to cover the gap of national power. In Akre, electricity network improvement works through the provision of a 1000 KVA transformer are ongoing and has reached 98%.

The second objective is to provide shelter assistance to vulnerable refugees and impacted community members living out of camps (in urban and rural areas). The majority (62%) of refugees live out of camps, in rented dwellings. Compared to camp dwellings, the sector has been less active. To fill this gap of assistance, multiple processes are in place.

• Quick Impact Projects or Community Support Projects: So far, 9 projects out of 14 projects (6 health, 3 WASH, 3 education and 1 community-based project) have been completed and the remaining 5 are under implementation, to which the shelter sector has provided technical support and is monitoring the implementation.