Iraq: 3RP Monthly Update - November 2017: Protection

NOVEMBER HIGHLIGHTS:

Registration

2,035 Syrian refugees registered with UNHCR in the reporting period representing a slight decrease of 5% from the previous month. There was a 10% increase in births in comparison to the previous month as 814 new births were recorded in November and 295 vulnerable individuals were identified with specific needs representing an 8% decrease in comparison to October.

Community Based Protection and Communicating with Communities Communication with Communities (CwC) and Community-Based Protection actors worked to map all partner-managed complaints and feedback mechanisms (CFMs) across the KR-I in camp and non-camp locations. CFMs are currently being analysed in terms of quality, referral pathways and incorporation of community feedback.

Regional CwC strategies were newly released for Syria operations, including a strategy on enhancing communication of durable solutions between UNHCR and persons of concern. The Iraq team is configuring the regional strategies, as well as the 2017 national community-based approach for Iraq, into CwC activities for 2018.

Sexual and Gender-Based Violence

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Campaign started on 25 November. The 2018 campaign is “Leave No One Behind – Working Together to End Sexual and Gender-Based Violence”. Preventing SGBV, and supporting survivors to access quality services, achieve empowerment and self-realization is a critical priority of UNHCR Iraq’s operation.

UNHCR continues to promote SGBV mainstreaming. In November, non-food item, shelter, and camp management partners were trained on core concepts, referrals, and risks of SGBV mitigation as well as prevention from sexual exploitation and abuse.

A survival sex guidance was issued and presented to the GBV sub cluster, and feedback was collected on the contributing factors to increasing survival sex practice, and tips on how to tackle survival sex in the field. NRC, IMC, UNICEF, UNHCR and UNFPA are drafting a technical guidance note for the field.

Child Protection

In Dohuk, as part of social cohesion and harmony promotion efforts, DOLSA child protection unit in Akree has launched a Kurdish language training course for children in order to enhance communication with the local community. DOLSA has also launched vocational training and life skill programs for youth and women to promote access to work.

Partners promoted family-based case conferences to solve minor social issues and needs of children, such as attending school, or irregular attendance. This community based approach has been highly appreciated by government counterparts.

In November, awareness raising efforts on the consequences of child labour and the impacts of climate change were prioritized.

In Sulaymaniyah, 3RP partners continue to support refugee children with routine child protection services and activities.

In Erbil, child protection partners agreed to prioritize resilience components as a way forward for 2018.