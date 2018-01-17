17 Jan 2018

Iraq: 3RP Monthly Update - November 2017: Health

Report
from World Health Organization, UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Nov 2017 View Original
preview
Download PDF (424.17 KB)

Overview: The main objectives of the health sector are: Improving access to primary health care; strengthening health institutions; and strengthening reproductive health services for refugees and members of impacted host communities.

Curative:

• Patient Consultations: 26,122 consultations were conducted in PHCCs in nine camps . The health utilization rate (visit/person/year) was 3.1 which lies within the expected range of 1 to 4.

• Referrals: 1,500 patients were referred from the camp PHCC to secondary and tertiary health facilities for further investigations and/or hospitalization.

• Mental health services: 686 patients received mental health services.

Prevention:

• Routine vaccinations and growth monitoring services are accessible in all nine camps. Directorates of Health (DoHs) in KRI, with UNICEF’s support, vaccinated 386 children against measles, 543 children against Polio, together with 545 children who received Vitamin-A supplementation.

• UNICEF provided Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) counselling assistance on appropriate breastfeeding to 820 pregnant and lactating women (PLW).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

By Amy Benson

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.