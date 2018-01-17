Iraq: 3RP Monthly Update - November 2017: Health

Overview: The main objectives of the health sector are: Improving access to primary health care; strengthening health institutions; and strengthening reproductive health services for refugees and members of impacted host communities.

Curative:

• Patient Consultations: 26,122 consultations were conducted in PHCCs in nine camps . The health utilization rate (visit/person/year) was 3.1 which lies within the expected range of 1 to 4.

• Referrals: 1,500 patients were referred from the camp PHCC to secondary and tertiary health facilities for further investigations and/or hospitalization.

• Mental health services: 686 patients received mental health services.

Prevention:

• Routine vaccinations and growth monitoring services are accessible in all nine camps. Directorates of Health (DoHs) in KRI, with UNICEF’s support, vaccinated 386 children against measles, 543 children against Polio, together with 545 children who received Vitamin-A supplementation.

• UNICEF provided Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) counselling assistance on appropriate breastfeeding to 820 pregnant and lactating women (PLW).