Iraq: 3RP Monthly Update - November 2017: Food Security

58,333 Syrian refugees and members of impacted host communities were assisted by the food sector in camps and non-camps as following:

• In camps: 57,133 Syrian refugees received food assistance through food vouchers in eight camps (Domiz 1 and Domiz 2, Arbat, Basirma, Darashakran, Gawilan, Kawergosk and Qushtapa) and unrestricted cash distributions at Akre camp (chart below).

• In non-camps: 1,200 Syrian refugees and vulnerable host community are receiving ongoing horticulture training and tools to support their food production livelihoods in Erbil and Duhok governorates.

NOVEMBER HIGHLIGHTS

A total of 57,133 Syrian refugees received assistance from WFP in November 2017 under the regional Protracted Relief and Recovery Operation (PRRO). All beneficiaries received IQD 22,000 (USD 19) per beneficiary, per month.

WFP launched phase 2 of its Tech for Food activity with 57 returning students from the pilot phase. The students have been split into two groups – one taking WordPress and online freelancing and the other working on project simulation as well as testing income-generating platforms and services. Both groups are also taking English language classes.

During November, Vulnerability Analysis & Mapping (VAM) presented the results of the WFPUNHCR Joint Vulnerability Assessment of Syrian refugees in Iraq (JVA). The first draft of the JVA report is expected to be submitted in December and cleared by January 2018.

In Qushtapa and Domiz 1, 20 units of greenhouses were set up for the purpose of training refugees and the host community on vegetable production. The Ministry of Agriculture provided the land, and the greenhouses will be used for training on technical and practical procedures used for production of vegetable crops in a simple approach, both theoretically and practically during the crop growing seasons up to the crop harvesting, vegetable storage, processing and marketing. With micro-gardens, vulnerable people are engaging and participating in rebuilding their future and harvest every day, fresh, safe and highly nutritious vegetables for the improvement of their diet with vitamins, essential micro-nutrients and vegetable proteins