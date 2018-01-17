Iraq: 3RP Monthly Update - November 2017: Education

OVERVIEW:

83,000 refugee children are aged 3-17 years as of Nov 2017:

73,000 (88%) refugee children are enrolled in formal or non-formal education programs.

10,000 (12%) refugee children have no access to any form of education.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Access:

Partners conducted the first seminar in the scholastic year 2017-2018 for DAFI scholars, where scholars raised their issues regarding language studies, shared their lessons learnt and carried out other activities. 1,399 refugee students were enrolled in the secondary education in November.

More than 12,000 new students were reported to have been enrolled in formal and nonformal education programs and were provided with education support in November.

Quality:

A pilot e-leaning program for 300 Syrian refugee students was initiated in Erbil, Sulaymaniyah and Dohuk. In partnership with The International School of Choueifat in Erbil, the project is supported by the Federal Government of Germany. All class materials were installed on an iPad which is introduced in the class three times a week. This program is recognized by the Ministries of Education in both Kurdistan and Syria, so if the students return to their homes in Syria, the e-learning classes will be counted as part of their education.

System Strengthening:

54 female members of parent-teacher associations (PTAs) were trained on school management and development plans