Iraq: 3RP Monthly Update - November 2017: Basic Needs

Overview Basic Needs Assistance:

January to November 2017

Winterization assistance, cash and in-kind, in and out of camps: 8,655 households (35% of end year target which totals 24,000 households) received cash assistance for winter (each household received $400) in 9 camps and 3 urban areas. Some $3.1 million was disbursed.

In camps: 9,148 (66% of end year target) households received core relief items (newly arrived families and families whose basic needs items required replacement). The assistance provided is either cash or in-kind.

Outside camps: 5,845 households (38% of end year target) benefited from the Multipurpose Cash Assistance (MPCA) program: Some $3.2 million was disbursed.

A total of $6.3 million cash was disbursed from January to November 2017.

October and November highlights

Winterization Assistance: The sector's main focus is the winterization programme to protect refugees from the cold of winter where temperature reaches 9 degrees Celsius in some areas.

Implementation of the 2017-2018 winterization programme started in October 2017. Some 24,000 households (30% of total Syrian refugees in Iraq) were targeted as vulnerable households to benefit from cash assistance through bank checks and in-kind Core Relief Items in the 9 KR-I camps and urban areas. o Registration of the vulnerable families started in both camps and urban areas. o An amount of $400 per household was transferred to the registered beneficiaries. o The lower cash grant amount in camps will be complemented by the distribution of core relief items to the most vulnerable population 8,655 households received winter assistance by end November 2017. The programme continues through December and January to cover the requirements of some 19,000 households.

Core Relief Items to the camps: 1,963 families received core relief items including clothes for children.

Regular assistance to cover refugees' basic needs continued through cash or in-kind assistance in both camp and non-camp areas (targeting new arrivals, as well as refugees who require old items be replaced but lack sufficient means).

The replenishment of core relief items include mattresses, blankets, water jerry cans, hygiene kits and kitchen sets.

Multi-Purpose Cash Assistance: 526 vulnerable families received unconditional cash assistance ($200 each).

Children Clothes: Distribution of children’s clothes took place in Gawilan camp in Duhok, and Kawergosk and Qushtapa camps in Erbil. 2018 Basic Needs Sector plan: Preparations for the 2017-18 winter assistance programme have begun, with an emphasis on the provision of cash to both refugees in and outside of camps. In the framework of the 3RP plan, four agencies; namely UNHCR, UNICEF, IOM and PWJ are preparing to appeal for some $33 million to cover the needs of the sector over the period 2018-19. The objectives are to cover refugees' basic requirements as they arrive or through seasonal support, while dedicating special attention to the needs of women and children.