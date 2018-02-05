Iraq: 3RP Monthly Update - December 2017: Education
HIGHLIGHTS:
Access:
A total of 10,936 (5,468 boys and 5,468 girls) who were at risk of being drop outs and out of school benefitted from cash assistance in the academic year of 2017/18.
During 2016/17 academic year 116 Syrian refugees and asylum seekers received DAFI tertiary education scholarship. By December 2017, additional 104 young Syrian refugees and asylum seekers benefitted from DAFI scholarship, which makes the total number of scholarships provided 220.
Quality:
A total of 5,712 Boys and Girls benefitted from the life skills and citizenship education programmes.
A total of 18,344 (8,959 boys and 9,385 girls) benefited from the winter school uniforms as part of Winterization kits.
System Strengthening:
- A total of 1,080 PTA members (545 Male and 535 Female) benefited from the School based management and school improvement plans trainings in the academic year of 2017/18.