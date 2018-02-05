05 Feb 2018

Iraq: 3RP Monthly Update - December 2017: Education

Report
from UN Children's Fund, Save the Children, Education Cluster
Published on 31 Dec 2017 View Original
preview
Download PDF (573.57 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS:

Access:

  • A total of 10,936 (5,468 boys and 5,468 girls) who were at risk of being drop outs and out of school benefitted from cash assistance in the academic year of 2017/18.

  • During 2016/17 academic year 116 Syrian refugees and asylum seekers received DAFI tertiary education scholarship. By December 2017, additional 104 young Syrian refugees and asylum seekers benefitted from DAFI scholarship, which makes the total number of scholarships provided 220.

Quality:

  • A total of 5,712 Boys and Girls benefitted from the life skills and citizenship education programmes.

  • A total of 18,344 (8,959 boys and 9,385 girls) benefited from the winter school uniforms as part of Winterization kits.

System Strengthening:

  • A total of 1,080 PTA members (545 Male and 535 Female) benefited from the School based management and school improvement plans trainings in the academic year of 2017/18.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.