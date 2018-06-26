Iraq: 3RP Monthly Update - April 2018: Food Security

KEY FIGURES

245,000 Syrian Refugees expected by end-2018

249,641 currently registered

USD 226.8 million overall funding required in 2018

37 million (16% of total) required for Food Security

HIGHLIGHTS

In April 2018, monthly food assistance continued as planned for 58,908 Syrian refugees in the nine Syrian refugee camps in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq: Arbat, Darashakran, Kawergosk, Qushtapa, Basirma, Gawilan, Domiz I, Domiz II and Akre.

All eligible families received USD 19 per person, per month, in the form of e-vouchers or, in the cash of Akre, unrestricted cash, giving greater freedom to choose which food items to buy. This assistance was provided by WFP, with World Vision as the cooperating partner