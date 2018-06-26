26 Jun 2018

Iraq: 3RP Monthly Update - April 2018: Food Security

Report
from World Food Programme, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Apr 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (326.18 KB)

KEY FIGURES

245,000 Syrian Refugees expected by end-2018
249,641 currently registered
USD 226.8 million overall funding required in 2018
37 million (16% of total) required for Food Security

HIGHLIGHTS

In April 2018, monthly food assistance continued as planned for 58,908 Syrian refugees in the nine Syrian refugee camps in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq: Arbat, Darashakran, Kawergosk, Qushtapa, Basirma, Gawilan, Domiz I, Domiz II and Akre.

All eligible families received USD 19 per person, per month, in the form of e-vouchers or, in the cash of Akre, unrestricted cash, giving greater freedom to choose which food items to buy. This assistance was provided by WFP, with World Vision as the cooperating partner

