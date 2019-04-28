28 Apr 2019

Iraq: 2019 Summary of Humanitarian Response Plan (January - December 2019) [EN/AR]

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 20 Mar 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.44 MB)English version
preview
Download PDF (1.53 MB)Arabic version

The 2019 Iraq Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) acknowledges that Iraq is in transition. As the country gradually transformed from a nation gripped by the armed conflict against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) to one where normal life was slowly but surely resuming, the humanitarian community in Iraq has evolved as well. Whereas the response in recent years had been focused on the immediate lifesaving needs of those fleeing ISIL, in 2018, vulnerable Iraqis began to show differentiated needs: those in protracted displacement with no immediate prospects of returning home; those who had returned home but found there was a lack of security or services; and those who wanted to return home but found they could not for a variety of reasons. Humanitarian actors were required to respond accordingly.

In 2019, the humanitarian community in Iraq will seek $701 million to meet the targeted needs of 1.75 million people, a population which includes both in-camp and out-of-camp IDPs, returnees, and vulnerable host communities. Vital humanitarian action will be carried out under three Strategic Objectives: (1) post-conflict transition towards durable solutions; (2) ensuring the centrality of protection; and (3) strengthening contingency planning and preparedness.

