Iran - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, Islamic Republic News Agency, media, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 July 20210
- An earthquake of 5.4 M at a depth of 10 km occurred in Bushehr Province, close to the border with Fars Province (south-western Iran), on 18 July at 14.34 UTC (19.04 local time). The epicentre was approximately 50 km north of Borazjan City (Bushehr), and about 50 km north-west of Kazerun City (Fars).
- Up to 3,000 people were exposed to strong shaking and 70,000 to moderate shaking.
- According to media reports, minor damage was sustained to houses in nearby towns, including Kazerun. Rescue teams have been dispatched to the area.