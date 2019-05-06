IOM's Community Stabilisation Programming in Iraq - 2018 Overview

WHAT IS THE IOM COMMUNITY STABILISATION PROGRAMME IN IRAQ?

In response to migration and displacement crises and fragility, IOM defines stabilisation as the process of creating the conditions for the establishment of normal social, economic and political life, by contributing to restoring basic rights and security; empowering marginalised individuals or groups; and by promoting social cohesion, functioning state governance, non-violent political processes, effective social policy, livelihoods and service delivery.

The principle of stabilisation is based on the premise that destabilising factors (such as land disputes, unaddressed conflicts, marginalisation, competition of resources), if left unaddressed, can result in populations backsliding into crisis situations or remaining trapped in a cycle of acute vulnerability.

In Iraq, IOM’s Community Stabilisation Unit (CSU) aims to address the drivers of conflict and displacement through a community driven and led approach to promote resilience, social cohesion, and improved mental and emotional wellbeing in target areas.

Through five integrated pillars: social cohesion, MHPSS, livelihoods, community service projects, and support to the reintegration of ex-combatants (from the beginning of 2019), IOM’s stabilisation programme supports IDPs and returnees to regain a sense of safety and security, increase self- and community efficacy, and develop tools to deal with the past and regain hope and agency in the future. IOM recognizes that restoring economic opportunities is not a panacea to prevent future violence, and that broader bottom-up efforts should continue to strengthen relations between citizens and the state.

IOM’s Community Stabilisation programme draws heavily upon IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) and Return Index, which generate a vast quantity of data related not only to population movements, but also to social cohesion and perceptions of safety in areas of displacement and return. In addition, IOM conducts conflict assessments and stakeholder mapping in areas of work to ensure a deep understanding of local needs, community perceptions, and dynamics. Reflection and learning is embedded in programme design and delivery, enabling IOM’s CS team to build upon successes and correct the programme course if needed.

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS IN NUMBERS

IOM provided 123,502 services in IDP camps, informal settlements and urban settings in 9 governorates: Dahuk, Erbil, Baghdad, Karbala, Najaf, Ninewa, Kirkuk, Diyala and Babylon to 27,083 new beneficiaries (39,944 beneficiaries in total) including but not limited to:

• 717 beneficiaries engaged in memorialisation and storytelling activities

• 11,566 beneficiaries engaged through non-competitive sports

• 15,080 beneficiaries in IDP camps, informal settlements, and urban settings provided basic emotional and psychosocial support and individual and groups counselling

• 920 beneficiaries provided with specialised MHPSS consultations and 453 beneficiaries referred to specialised MHPSS services

• 1,838 beneficiaries provided with income generation services and livelihoods grants and 2,292 beneficiaries provided with vocational training services

• 1,626 community members provided with mediation and negotiation training, caregivers’ courses, and leadership and personal development trainings