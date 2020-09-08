IOM Iraq Movement restrictions and health measures at border crossing points - September 2020

DTM Iraq collects data at border crossing points with neighboring countries to better understand movement restrictions and public health measures being implemented during the Coronavirus (Covid19) pandemic. Data featured within this report was collected on 18 August 2020 through face-to-face interviews with key informants (government and health employees) as well as direct observation at three border crossing points: Ibrahim Al-Khalil, bordering Turkey, Fishkhabour, bordering the Syrian Arab Republic and Bashmagh, bordering the Islamic Republic of Iran. This second report follows the first version which featured information collected on 5 July 2020.

Changes in movement restrictions and health measures from the first round are detailed throughout this report.

Disclaimer: Information contained within this product is based upon the knowledge of staff working at border crossings as well as direct observation of DTM enumerators. This information has not been verified or endorsed officially.