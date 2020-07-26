IOM Iraq Movement restrictions and health measures at border crossing points - July 2020

DTM Iraq collects data at border crossing points with neighboring countries to better understand movement restrictions and health measures during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak. The data for this report was gathered through face-toface interviews with key informants (KIs), government and health employees, and observation that took place on 5 July 2020 at three border crossing points: Ibrahim Al-Khalil, bordering Turkey, Fishkhabour, bordering the Syrian Arab Republic and Bashmagh, bordering the Islamic Republic of Iran.