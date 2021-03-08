IOM Iraq MHPSS Programme - Activities Overview 2019-2020

Throughout 2019 and 2020, IOM’s MHPSS programme was active in eleven governorates across the country. All IOM services were tailored to the needs of the recipients depending on their phase of displacement and their location, in or out of camps, and in areas of return. To ensure optimal reach, MHPSS services was offered both in community centres and though mobile teams, including outreach visits in both modalities. All IOM MHPSS services were carried out in a manner consistent with the ‘do no harm’ principle outlined in the Sphere project, WHO’s definition of mental health, and the IASC Guidelines on Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Services in Emergency Settings. Beneficiaries receive comprehensive services adapted to their needs, including:

Specialized services

Focused non-specialized services

Community and family support

Social considerations in basic services