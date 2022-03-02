IOM Iraq: MHPSS and Livelihood Integration (MLI) Manual [EN/AR]

INTRODUCTION

WHY HAVE WE DEVELOPED THIS MANUAL?

The MHPSS Programme of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Iraq developed the MHPSS and Livelihood Integration manual, MLI manual in short, to complement MHPSS programming that is integrated into livelihood projects. The MLI manual introduces guidance on developing MHPSS activities adapted for livelihood programme participants. It includes specific modules on a selection of essential psychosocial skills and coping mechanisms that can support persons engaged in livelihoods, promoting their ability to take full advantage of their work in the short and long-term.

WHO CAN USE THIS MANUAL?

This manual is for humanitarian and development actors that look to build the life, social and soft skills of an affected population, specifically those engaged in livelihood programming. The modules in this manual are not exclusively meant for MHPSS programming. They can also be integrated into other programmes.

From the MHPSS perspective, this document is for specialized and non-specialized MHPSS staff and activity facilitators (psychologists, psychiatrists, counsellors, social workers, and caseworkers) who deliver MHPSS activities under projects that integrate MHPSS with livelihood programmes. The MLI manual provides MHPSS staff engaged in such programming with relevant information and instructions to create and deliver adapted MHPSS sessions tailored to the specific needs of livelihood participants.

WHAT ARE THE MAIN OBJECTIVES OF THIS MANUAL AND THE MLI MODULES?

The MLI manual outlines steps necessary when planning and facilitating integrated MHPSS activities. The document provides a recommended framework and content for MHPSS sessions adapted to the needs of livelihood participants, including MHPSS awareness sessions, peer-support and individual counselling. The main objective of the manual is for MHPSS programmes to have the required resources and content to develop and conduct effective MHPSS activities that strengthen the coping mechanisms and life, social and soft skills of livelihood project participants.