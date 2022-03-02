IOM Iraq: MHPSS and Livelihood Integration 2021 - One Year of Implementation

BACKGROUND

In Iraq, MHPSS and livelihood needs persist and remain amongst the highest priorities for the population, including returnees and people in displacement. A needs assessment on MHPSS and livelihood integration, conducted by IOM in 2020, found that a lack of job opportunities continues to be one of the most significant challenges among the affected population, causing anxiety and distress, and impacting the mental health and well-being of IDPs, returnees, and host communities (Assessment One; Assessment Two).

To simultaneously address livelihood and MHPSS needs, IOM Iraq developed an MHPSS and Livelihood Integration (MLI) programme that integrates MHPSS into existing or new livelihood projects. Integrated MHPSS prepares livelihood programme participants to manage and mitigate unexpected work-related stressors, strengthening their positive coping mechanisms, while at the same time building life, social and soft skills that are essential for livelihood success.

In 2021, IOM implemented 16 MLI projects in 13 locations within the governorates of Anbar, Basra, Kirkuk and Ninewa. All MHPSS activities were adapted to address psychosocial stressors that can arise at work.

THE IMPORTANCE OF MHPSS AND LIVELIHOOD INTEGRATION

MHPSS integration into humanitarian and development interventions is grounded in the core principles of the IASC Guidelines (2007) and the Sphere Handbook (2018). Both promote MHPSS integration into humanitarian or development sectors and have become fundamental references for MHPSS inclusion in humanitarian and subsequently development or peacebuilding work. Research and needs assessments encourage integrating MHPSS into livelihood projects, especially projects that work with people who have faced severe adversity, including displacement and protracted violence. Conflict-affected livelihood participants can face daily stressors that can challenge their engagement in work. Integrated MHPSS helps address and manage these stressors, building problem solving and strengthening coping mechanisms as well as livelihood-related soft skills, such as teamwork, confidence building, communications or conflict resolution skills. Through group activities, integrated MHPSS promotes community support and cultivates a sense of belonging among participants of different backgrounds, enhancing self- and community efficacy. The long-term benefits of MHPSS integration include improved sustainable livelihood outcomes and a workforce with robust coping mechanisms, social and soft skills. At the individual level, workers increase self-confidence, face less emotional distress and have stronger mental health.

OBJECTIVES