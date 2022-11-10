IOM Iraq Livelihood Policy Brief No.4 - Women doing business in Iraq: Insights from IOM’s field experience (October 2022)

INTRODUCTION

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) Iraq Mission, under its livelihoods programmes, Individual Livelihood Assistance (ILA) and the Enterprise Development Fund (EDF), awarded and supported a significant number of women since 2018. Under EDF and its different adaptations, particularly the EDF dedicated to women entrepreneurs and jobseekers (EDF-Women), IOM supported 293 femaleowned businesses (out of total 1,556 businesses awarded), awarding 4,226,952 USD, which in turn created 1,250 new jobs, mainly for women. Under ILA, from 2020 until October 2022 IOM supported 4,959 women (along with 8,733 men) with cash grants for micro-enterprises, vocational training, on-the-job training or job referrals.

After years of implementing various programmes championing women, IOM has gained knowledge and identified lessons learned. This was through selecting and providing support to women entrepreneurs in Iraq but also through the different processes that led to the final award and subsequent phases, such as verifications, business plans submission, visits by investment committees, contract negotiations, and milestone verifications. This allows IOM to advance some recommendations for anyone embarking on or already practicing business support to women in Iraq. While more could be said, the present policy brief distills some learning stemming directly from IOM’s work in Iraq.