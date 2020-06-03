IOM Iraq Launches New Website for the Enterprise Development Fund (EDF)

IOM Iraq’s Enterprise Development Fund (EDF) takes an innovative approach to job creation, by supporting small and medium enterprises that contribute to economic recovery and private sector development.

The recently launched EDF website provides an overview of the programme and allows business owners in Iraq to apply for cash-grants online. Additional features include:

A live map showcasing the programme’s geographical footprint and its impact through job creation;

Success stories of businesses supported under the EDF;

Publications that explore market opportunities and challenges in the context of EDF programming.

By targeting key sectors and providing necessary funding, the EDF encourages rapid but also large-scale job creation. A total of 324 businesses have been supported, and 1,673 job opportunities have been created in Iraq through the EDF since September 2018.

The website can be accessed at http://edf.iom.int/