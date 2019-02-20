20 Feb 2019

IOM Iraq DTM Return Index: Findings Round Two (January 2019)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 Jan 2019 View Original
HIGHLIGHTS

• A similar proportion (1%) of returnees were recorded as living in locations ranked as having the most severe conditions1 between the two rounds: 46,074 returnees across 53 locations for round two compared to 46,998 returnees in 52 locations for round one.

• A marginally smaller proportion of returnees were recorded as living in locations ranked as having very severe conditions2 between the two rounds: 401,166 returnees across 232 locations are living (10% of returnees) for round 2 compared to 443,434 individuals (11% of returnees) living in 290 locations for round one.

• Round two recorded a significant decrease in the number and proportion of returnees living in locations that were ranked as having very severe conditions for scale one, livelihoods and basic services. In round two there were 527,940 individuals (13% of returnees) living in locations with very severe conditions compared to 801,030 (21% of returnees) recorded in round one.

• Round two also recorded a large decrease in the number and proportion of returnees living in locations that were ranked as having very severe conditions for scale two, safety and social cohesion. In round two 226,032 individuals (6% of returnees) were living in locations with very severe conditions compared to 314,616 individuals (8% of returnees) recorded in round one.

