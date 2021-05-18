Iraq

IOM Iraq DTM Return Index: Findings Round Twelve (May 2021)

CONTEXT

The Return Index is a tool designed to measure the severity of conditions in locations of return. Data collection for the Return Index Round 12 took place during the months of March and April 2021 across eight governorates, 38 districts and 2,128 locations in Iraq. During Round 12, an additional 52 locations of return were assessed.

