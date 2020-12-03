IOM Iraq DTM Return Index: Findings Round Ten (November 2020)

CONTEXT

The Return Index is a tool designed to measure the severity of conditions in locations of return. Data collection for the Return Index Round 10 took place during the months of September and October 2020 across eight governorates, 38 districts and 2,055 locations in Iraq. During Round 10, an additional 42 locations of return were assessed.

RETURNEE POPULATION IN SEVERE CONDITIONS

• Out of the 2,055 return locations assessed, 432 present severe conditions and host 11 per cent of the returnee population, or 531,918 individuals.

• A decrease of 127,164 returnees living in severe or poor conditions has been observed since the previous round collected in May–June 2020, when 14 per cent of the returnee population (659,082 individuals) were in severe conditions.

• The largest decreases were recorded in Ninewa (47,832), Anbar (47,448) and Diyala (28,266) governorates. In Ninewa, the largest decreases were recorded in Telafar and Mosul, where the employment situation and daily public life stabilized after the lockdown measures were lifted. However, a worsening was observed in Qaeyrrawan (Sinjar District), as key informants in the newly assessed locations pointed to the need for and absence of reconciliation processes and tense public life. In Anbar, the largest decrease was observed in Falluja, also due to the lifted lockdown measures, which positively affected the provision of government services and daily public life. In addition, a slight improvement of the situation in relation to residential destruction was observed in Al-Garma and Markaz Falluja as well as a decreased concern about mines in Al-Saqlawiyah. At the same time, a growing concern about mines was reported in Heet. In Diyala, the largest decrease was in Al-Muqdadiya, also mainly due to improvement of daily public life.

• Ninewa and Salah al-Din are the governorates hosting the highest number of returnees living in severe conditions, with 225,204 and 178,644 individuals respectively

• Salah al-Din and Diyala host the highest proportions of returnees living in severe conditions (25% and 21% respectively).