IOM Iraq DTM Return Index: Findings Round Sixteen (October 2022)

CONTEXT

The Return Index is a tool designed to measure the severity of conditions in locations of return. Data collection for the Return Index Round 16 took place during the months of July, August and September 2022 across eight governorates, 38 districts and 2,191 locations in Iraq. During Round 16, an additional 26 locations of return were assessed.

RETURNEE POPULATION IN SEVERE CONDITIONS

• Out of the 2,191 return locations assessed, 468 present severe conditions hosting 12 per cent of the returnee population, or 598,578 individuals.

• An increase of 17,466 returnees living in severe or poor conditions has been observed since the round collected in January – March 2022, when also 12 per cent of the returnee population (581,112 individuals) were in severe conditions.

• The largest increases were recorded in Anbar (12,906), while the largest decrease was observed in Ninewa (3,672). In Anbar, the largest increases were observed in Kubaisa subdistrict, Heet district, driven by the worsening of public water supply related to poor infrastructure. Key informants reported that only some of the residents have enough water in all ten locations in the subdistrict. In Ninewa, the largest decrease was in Telafar district. In Rubiya subdistrict, residents observed an improvement in employment access and in Zummar subdistrict, an improvement was driven by reconciliation efforts.

• Ninewa and Salah al-Din remain the governorates hosting the highest number of returnees living in severe conditions, with 256,584 and 210,822 individuals respectively.

• Salah al-Din and Diyala host the highest proportions of returnees living in severe conditions (28% and 16% respectively).

MOST SEVERE LOCATIONS OF RETURN

• Seventy-one locations hosting 99,108 returnees were identified as having the most severe return conditions in this round. The top three of these locations are in Tuz Khurmatu, Baiji and Al-Fares districts in Salah al-Din Governorate.

• Three more locations were observed with the most severe return conditions since the round collected in January – March 2022, when 77,418 individuals were living in 68 locations with the most severe conditions.

METHODOLOGY

The Return Index is based on 16 indicators divided into two scales: Scale 1, on livelihoods and basic services, and Scale 2, centered around social cohesion and safety perceptions. A regression model is used to assess the impact of each of the indicators in facilitating or preventing returns and to calculate scores for two scales. For example, the model tests how much less likely a location where no agricultural activities have recovered is to have returns compared to a location where they have recovered. To compute an overall severity index, the scores of the two scales are combined.

The index ranges from 0 (all essential conditions for return are met) to 100 (no essential conditions for return are met). Higher scores denote more severe living conditions for returnees. The scores of the severity index are grouped into three categories: low, medium and high (which also includes very high).

Refer to the report “Methodological Overview” for more details on the methodology.