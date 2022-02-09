IOM Iraq DTM Return Index: Findings Round Fourteen (January 2022)

CONTEXT

The Return Index is a tool designed to measure the severity of conditions in locations of return. Data collection for the Return Index Round 14 took place during the months of October, November and December 2021 across eight governorates, 38 districts and 2,165 locations in Iraq. During Round 14, an additional 8 locations of return were assessed.

RETURNEE POPULATION IN SEVERE CONDITIONS

• Out of the 2,165 return locations assessed, 459 present severe conditions hosting 12 per cent of the returnee population, or 601,914 individuals.

• An increase of 8,982 returnees living in severe or poor conditions has been observed since the round collected in August – September 2021, when 12 per cent of the returnee population (592,932 individuals) were in severe conditions.

• The largest increases were recorded in Salah al-Din (4,794) and Ninewa (3,270), while the largest decrease was observed in Diyala (1,878). In Salah al-Din, the largest increases were observed in Tuz Khurmatu and Al-Fares districts. The increase in high severity in Tuz Khurmatu was related to returns to Al-Amerli subdistrict, where the provision of electricity remains poor and concerns related to safety and security are high. The increase in Al-Fares district was due to returns to Al-Dujeel Centre subdistrict, where poor access to employment and blocked returns continue. In Ninewa, the largest increase was recorded in Hatra, with returns in locations that suffer from the poor provision of government services and access to water, pervasive concerns about ISIL attacks and high levels of residential destruction. In Diyala, the largest decrease was in Al-Khalis, where residents observed a drastic improvement in access to essential services such as water and electricity.

• Ninewa and Salah al-Din remain the governorates hosting the highest number of returnees living in severe conditions, with 260,070 and 207,114 individuals respectively.

• Salah al-Din and Diyala host the highest proportions of returnees living in severe conditions (28% and 18% respectively).

MOST SEVERE LOCATIONS OF RETURN

• Sixty-nine locations hosting 75,540 returnees were identified as having the most severe return conditions in this round. The top five of these locations are in Al-Fares, Tuz Khurmatu and Baiji districts in Salah al-Din Governorate, as well as one in Telafar district, Ninewa Governorate.

• Seven fewer locations were observed with the most severe return conditions since the round collected in August – September 2021, when 78,390 individuals were living in 76 locations with the most severe conditions.

METHODOLOGY

The Return Index is based on 16 indicators divided into two scales: Scale 1, on livelihoods and basic services, and Scale 2, centered around social cohesion and safety perceptions. A regression model is used to assess the impact of each of the indicators in facilitating or preventing returns and to calculate scores for two scales. For example, the model tests how much less likely a location where no agricultural activities have recovered is to have returns compared to a location where they have recovered. To compute an overall severity index, the scores of the two scales are combined. The index ranges from 0 (all essential conditions for return are met) to 100 (no essential conditions for return are met). Higher scores denote more severe living conditions for returnees. The scores of the severity index are grouped into three categories: low, medium and high (which also includes very high). Refer to the report “Methodological Overview” for more details on the methodology.