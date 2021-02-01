IOM Iraq DTM Return Index: Findings Round Eleven (January 2021)

CONTEXT

The Return Index is a tool designed to measure the severity of conditions in locations of return. Data collection for the Return Index Round 11 took place during the months of November and December 2020 across eight governorates, 38 districts and 2,076 locations in Iraq. As this round is the last of 2020, some of the changes recorded throughout the year are presented. Since the Return Index Round 7 (collected in November – December 2019), an additional 322 locations of return were assessed (21 locations since Round 10 collected in September – October 2020).

RETURNEE POPULATION IN SEVERE CONDITIONS

• Out of the 2,076 return locations assessed, 423 present severe conditions; they host 10 per cent of the returnee population, or 484,548 individuals.

• A decrease of 37,542 returnees living in severe or poor conditions has been observed since the round collected in November – December 2019, when 12 per cent of the returnee population (522,090 individuals) were in severe conditions (11 % or 531,918 individuals in Round 10 collected in September – October 2020).

• Between December 2019 and December 2020, the largest decreases were recorded in Salah al-Din (54,768) and Anbar (47,448), while the largest increase was observed in Ninewa (61,578) governorates. In Salah al-Din, the largest decreases were recorded in Tikrit and Tuz Khurmatu, where more agricultural and/or livestock activities took place as before, more businesses were open, more residents could find employment and reconciliation efforts between the different ethno-religious groups in the district took place in more locations. In Anbar, the largest decrease was observed in Falluja due to the improvement of the situation as regards daily public life, agricultural activities, and businesses. In Ninewa, the largest increases were recorded in Sinjar and Al-Ba’aj as poor conditions were recorded in the newly assessed locations related to agricultural or livestock activities, businesses, electricity sufficiency and services provided by civil servants, teachers, nurses, and police, among others, together with the absence of reconciliation processes and tense public life.

• Ninewa and Salah al-Din remain the governorates hosting the highest number of returnees living in severe conditions, with 235,302 and 143,682 individuals respectively.

• Salah al-Din and Diyala host the highest proportions of returnees living in severe conditions (21% in both governorates).