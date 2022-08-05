IOM Iraq DTM - Integrated Location Assessment VII (April - June 2022)

Screenshot(s) of the interactive content as of 5 08 2022 Screenshot 1 View the interactive content page

The Integrated Location Assessment (ILA) gathers detailed information on displaced and returnee families living in locations identify through the latest round of the Master List. The reference unit of the assessment is the location, which is defined as an area that corresponds with either a village for rural areas or a neighborhood for urban areas (i.e. fourth official administrative division). Information is collected once per year by IOM's Rapid Assessment and Response Teams (RARTS) through a detailed survey with key informants and direct observation at the aggregate level, that is, on the majority of IDPs and returnees living in a location and not on individual families.

Data for round VII was collected between April-June 2022 and covers 3,717 locations reaching 4,963,206 returnee individuals and 1,138,756 IDP individuals. Figures reflect the locations where IDPs and/or returnees resided at the time of the assessment (representing 99% of all recorded returnees and 97% of IDPs).

The key findings of this assessment are presented in this dashboard and include IDP and returnee dynamics, levels of housing destruction, main shelter types, intentions, infrastructure, services, and safety and security.