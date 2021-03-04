IOM Iraq COVID-19 Response Overview #8 (29 December 2020 – 25 January 2021)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

IOM IRAQ COVID-19 Strategic Response Plan February-December 2020, USD 20.45 million 615,380 Confirmed Cases | 17,618 Active Cases | 584,752 Cured Cases | 13,010 Death Cases

Government lockdown measures including restrictions on commercial activity as well as civilian movements remain in place across the country.

The approach of local authorities to the enforcement of these restrictions varies across governorates. People can travel freely across governorates, including between federal Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

International airports in Baghdad, Basra, Erbil, Najaf, and Sulaymaniyah are open for commercial flights but are running at lower capacity.