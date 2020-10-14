IOM Iraq COVID-19 Response Overview #3 (18 August - 14 September 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

IOM IRAQ COVID-19 Strategic Response Plan February-December 2020, $USD 20.45 million 294,478 Confirmed Cases | 57,260 Active Cases | 229,123 Cured Cases | 8,086 Death Cases

Government lockdown measures including restrictions on commercial activity as well as civilian movements remain in place across the country. A curfew between 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. is in place seven days a week within all governorates, including across the KRI. Citizens across Iraq and within KRI are permitted to travel between governorates as well as between KRI and Federal Iraq. However, the approach of local authorities has varied across governorates.

In terms of aviation, international airports in Baghdad, Basra and Erbil remain open for commercial flights following their re-opening in late July, although flight schedules remain unstable and subject to rapid changes in documentation requirements and the airports are running at lower capacity than prior to the pandemic. Flights for emergencies, medical evacuations, carrying cargo, and chartering are operational.