IOM Iraq COVID-19 Response Overview #2 (21 July - 17 August 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

IOM IRAQ COVID-19 Strategic Response Plan February-December 2020, $USD20.4 million 180,133 Confirmed Cases | 45,234 Active Cases | 128,945 Cured Cases | 5,954 Death Cases

The Government of Iraq (GoI) extended the nationwide lockdown measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

These measures include restrictions on commercial activity as well as civilian movements across the country. The approach of local authorities to enforcing these restrictions continue to vary across governorates. Moreover, non-essential movement restrictions between Federal Iraq’s governorates remain in effect. Across the country, essential services relating to health and food remain exempt from these restrictions, so long as they adopt strict health regulations.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) extended the restrictions on non-essential civilian and vehicular movements between Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) and Federal Iraq. Exemptions to these restrictions can be made to those working in health care, trade and agriculture, as well as KRG residents or those holding KRG identity cards.

Restrictions on movements between KRI governorates also remain in place; exemptions are subject to special approval via an online application system administered by governorate authorities. Unlike in Federal Iraq, no curfews are currently imposed in KRG.

In terms of aviation, international airports in Baghdad and Basra remain open for commercial flights following their re-opening by the Iraq Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) on 23 July. Additionally, the airport in Erbil re-opened for commercial flights on 1 August.