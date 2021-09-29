IOM Iraq COVID-19 Response Overview #14 (1 - 31 July 2021)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

IOM IRAQ COVID-19 Strategic Response Plan1 February-December 2020, USD 20.45 million 1,626,599 Confirmed Cases | 143,669 Active Cases | 1,464,273 Cured Cases | 18,657 Deaths

There were several changes to mobility restrictions and public health measures throughout March and May 2021.

Following a rise in case numbers, from 29 March the Government of Iraq (GoI) introduced new measures including the mandatory use of masks in public spaces including government offices, and the closure of marketplaces and malls across Federal Iraq and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

Cafes, restaurants and clubs were permitted to provide services outdoors, while gatherings such as funerals were prohibited in confined spaces such as alleys and homes. In addition, travel between KRI and Federal Iraq governorates was prohibited between Thursdays and Saturdays. Violations are subject to fines.

International airports in Baghdad, Basra, Erbil, Najaf, and Sulaymaniyah are open for commercial flights but are running at lower capacity. Travellers from all countries are permitted to enter contingent on public health requirements, including testing and quarantine periods.