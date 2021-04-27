IOM Iraq COVID-19 Response Overview #10 (23 February - 22 March 2021)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Government lockdown measures including restrictions on commercial activity as well as civilian movements remain in place across the country. The approach of local authorities to the enforcement of these restrictions varies across governorates. People can travel freely across governorates, including between federal Iraq and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

International airports in Baghdad, Basra, Erbil, Najaf, and Sulaymaniyah are open for commercial flights but are running at lower capacity. Travellers from all countries are permitted to enter contingent on following public health requirements, including testing and quarantine periods.