IOM Iraq COVID-19 Response Overview #1 (3 April – 20 July 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

IOM IRAQ COVID-19 Strategic Response Plan February-December 2020, $USD20.4 million 94,693 Confirmed Cases | 27,988 Active Cases | 62,836 Cured Cases | 3,869 Death Cases

COVID-19 was first detected in Iraq on 24 February 2020. Aware that Iraq’s health system may struggle to cope with a major outbreak, the Iraqi authorities rapidly closed borders, points of entries and restricted movements in public areas. These preventative actions kept case numbers significantly lower than neighbouring countries, until movement restrictions were loosened in late April which - along with an increased testing regime - has resulted in an acute surge in the number of confirmed cases. In May and June, cases were recorded in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps, though widespread transmission has not occurred in-camps. As of 20 July, the Iraq Government has partially lifted movement restrictions and announced airports would re-open with new arrival regulations as of 23 July.