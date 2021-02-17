IOM and Toyota Leverage Public-Private Partnership in Support of Vulnerable Populations in Iraq [EN/AR/KU]

Erbil – The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and Toyota Iraq Corporation recently signed a partnership agreement to provide vocational training and improve employability for young people in Iraq.

Iraq is grappling with the cumulative effects of past conflicts on its development, which has left the country vulnerable to renewed conflict. The COVID-19 pandemic and falling oil prices further exacerbated the existing economic and political challenges in the country, pushing vulnerable populations into even more delicate situations. IOM supports the Government of Iraq in promoting stabilization in some of Iraq's most vulnerable communities, including through livelihoods opportunities.

Through this partnership with Toyota Iraq, 10 young people will receive training as part of efforts contributing to long-term economic recovery; individual and community resilience; and community stabilization in areas affected by the ISIL crisis.

IOM and Toyota Iraq will work together to expand the scope of potential work or training opportunities available to young jobseekers. Beginning in February 2021, youth from Najaf governorate will receive up to three months of training in three specialized programs: Automotive Technician Development Program; Auto Parts Development Program; and Customer Relations Development Program.

"IOM has long supported the Government of Iraq in finding solutions to economic recovery, including through individual and community-level livelihoods assistance programmes," said IOM Iraq Chief of Mission Gerard Waite. "The partnership with Toyota Iraq will further mutual efforts in support of vulnerable populations and seek to improve private sector capacity to accommodate local labour market demand."

The sessions will be led in Erbil Governorate, by Toyota Iraq staff. Through this program, the trainees will learn about the Toyota Way, Kaizen (continuous improvement) and the Toyota Production System; they will also gain technical knowledge and professional skills related to the auto industry and sales. They will learn transferrable skills for the automotive industry and be better equipped to access job opportunities that will lead to sustainable income. At the end of the sessions, some trainees may join a Toyota Authorized Service Centre or set up their own businesses as automotive technicians.

"This is part of our [support of the] Sustainable Development Goals and Corporate Social Responsibility --- to share our expertise and technology with Iraq youth, so that they can gain equal opportunities for employment," said Toyota Iraq President Sardar Al Bebany.

The partnership with Toyota Iraq is part of a larger project, "Leveraging the Security Development Nexus in Iraq: Support for Community Stabilization in Conflict Affected Communities", supported by the Government of Japan.

