International Medical Corps Announces New AGFUND Grant Supporting Primary Healthcare Services in Erbil, Iraq

LOS ANGELES, CA, April 7, 2021—The Arab Gulf Programme for Development (AGFUND) has expanded its support to Syrian refugees in Erbil, Iraq, by providing a $100,000 grant to International Medical Corps, a global humanitarian organization. The project, which started in March 2021, will last for nine months and deliver lifesaving health services and equipment, including COVID-19-related medical equipment, personal protective equipment (PPE) and infection prevention and control (IPC) items, as well as capacity building activities for frontline workers at the Mamzawa and Kawarkosik health facilities.

Syria remains the world’s largest refugee crisis. More than 6.6 million Syrians have been forced abroad, and 6.7 million people remain internally displaced. According to UNHCR, as of December 2020 there were 241,684 Syrian refugees in Iraq, 99 percent of whom live in Iraqi Kurdistan, where this grant will be implemented.

International Medical Corps was among the first international NGOs to establish lifesaving humanitarian programs in Iraq in the wake of the 2003 Iraq war. We have operated in the country ever since and helped people in need in all 18 of Iraq’s governorates.

Since 2014, our efforts have focused on meeting the needs of Syrian refugees and conflict-affected Iraqis in northern and central Iraq. This new grant is part of International Medical Corps’ global response supporting Syrian refugees throughout the region, including Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan and Turkey.

