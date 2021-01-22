Intentions Survey: IDP Areas of Origin, September 2020

CONTEXT AND METHODS

Since 2018, the rate of return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their areas of origin (AoO) has slowly increased; however, many remain in displacement. The Iraqi government has slowly started the closure of camps in order to stabilise the IDPs’ situation in Iraq by encouraging their return. While the COVID-19 pandemic stagnated this process, the camp closures resumed with speed in October 2020. At the time of data collection, there were in total 1.3 million IDPs in Iraq, of which 261,854 individuals lived in 43 camps.

This constantly changing situation highlights the continuous need for comprehensive information on barriers to return and on requisite conditions that enable voluntary returns. Understanding IDPs’ movement intentions and vulnerabilities may facilitate safe and durable solutions for people in protracted displacement. To address this ongoing need,