Intentions Survey: IDP Areas of Origin, March 2020

ERBIL GOVERNORATE

CONTEXT AND METHODS

Since 2018 and through early 2020 the rate of return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their areas of origin (AoO) slowly increased. As of February 2020, 1.4 million Iraqis were reported to remain in displacement. This includes approximately 55,503 IDP households that reside in 43 formal IDP camps across Iraq. Overall, 14,052 IDPs are estimated to originate from Erbil governorate.

The REACH Camp Profiling assessment (March 2020) found that a relatively large number of IDPs living in formal camps (58%) reported entering into their sixth year of displacement. This highlights the continuous need for comprehensive information on barriers to return and on requisite conditions that enable voluntary returns. Understanding IDP’s movement intentions and vulnerabilities may contribute to facilitate safe and durable solutions for people in protracted displacement. To address this ongoing need, REACH, in partnership with the Iraq Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster, conducted a sixth round of the in-camp intentions survey in formal IDP camps, containing 100 or more IDP households from 12 February to 16 March.

A total of 2,085 households were interviewed across 23 camps in 5 governorates. This factsheet presents findings for IDP households originating from Erbil governorate, from which a total of 92 IDP households were interviewed.

Households were randomly sampled at the camp level to a 95% confidence level and a 10% margin of error. Findings are equally representative at the governorate level, the confidence level at district level is 90%. The confidence level is guaranteed for all questions that apply to the entire surveyed population. Findings relating to a subset of the population may have a higher margin of error, or may be indicative only. Full details on the methodology are included in the Terms of Reference.