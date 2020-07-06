Intentions of IDP households informal camps in Duhok, Erbil, Kirkuk and Salah Al-Din Governorates (Feb-Mar 2020)

Key Findings

Returns: only two percent of IDP households intended to return in the 12 months following data collection, with 69% intending to stay in their current location.

Barriers to return: reported factors such as damage to shelter in their AoO, perceived lack of security and perceived lack of livelihood opportunities prevented IDP households to return to their AoO.

Shelter conditions in AoO: 58% of IDP households reported their property in their AoO to be completely destroyed.

Safety conditions in AoO: 61% of IDP households reported having concerns about safety in their AoO.

Basic services in AoO: 42% of IDP households reported perceiving a lack of basic services in their AoO.

Livelihood opportunities in AoO: 61% of IDP households reported perceiving a lack of livelihood opportunities.