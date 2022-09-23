Integrating Cash Assistance into Gender-Based Violence Case Management to Support Survivors in Ninewa, Iraq (August 2022) [EN/AR]

Background

With support from the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, the Women’s Refugee Commission (WRC) and CARE are leading an initiative on behalf of the Global Protection Cluster Task Team on Cash for Protection (TTC4P) to expand access among field-level practitioners to the requisite knowledge, skills, guidance, and tools to integrate cash and voucher assistance (CVA) and gender-based violence (GBV) programming in humanitarian settings.

This and other case studies focusing on CVA for GBV outcomes in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) accompany training materials, workshops, webinars, and podcasts that document programmatic and operational learning. Altogether, these resources contribute to local, national, and global learning on integrating CVA within GBV programming, as well as improved practice by a range of humanitarian stakeholders, including humanitarian and development professionals, national government agencies, and international donors.

This case study sheds light on the experiences of Oxfam and Women Empowerment Organization (WEO) during their partnership to implement the integration of cash transfers within GBV case management in Ninewa governorate, Iraq.