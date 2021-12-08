Infrastructure projects for socio-economic development in Iraq accelerated with partnership renewal between UNDP Iraq and JICA

Baghdad, 07 December 2021 – UNDP Iraq and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have signed a renewed partnership agreement to monitor and support acceleration of the implementation of socio-economic infrastructure projects in Iraq. The projects are implemented by the Government of Iraq (GoI) with loan assistance from JICA with the aim of improving the economic recovery and living conditions of Iraqi communities.

Resident Representative of UNDP Iraq Zena Ali Ahmad emphasizes, “This 11th renewal of JICA – UNDP partnership agreement is a demonstration of confidence and strong partnership showing the solid commitment of the Government and People of Japan. UNDP and JICA will work together to support the Government of Iraq in achieving and laying the foundation for growth in key service sectors, with focus on electricity infrastructure, water and sanitation, oil, transportation, and health.”

JICA Chief Representative Kei Toyama states, “Since 2009, UNDP has been an important partner for JICA in Iraq. JICA and UNDP had jointly supported for the enhancement of the project management capacity of our Iraqi counterparts to overcome many challenges by close monitoring and various trainings. We look forward that our partnership will further contribute to the acceleration of the implementation of GoI’s projects under our joint support in this 11th agreement.”

Despite the challenges imposed by COVID-19, two major Official Development Assistance Loan projects in electricity and fertilizer production sectors were completed during the first half of 2021 with support from JICA, adding 330 Megawatts from Al-Mussayab Thermal Power Plant in Babil governorate to the national grid and an increased annual output of 300,000 tons of urea fertilizer from the rehabilitation of one production line against the previous two-lines production of 180,000 tons from the South Fertilizer Company in Khor Al-Zubair, Basra Governorate, feeding reliable supply of urea fertilizer to 50% of local market demand.

Through signing this agreement, the GoI, JICA and UNDP reaffirm their commitment to improve the state of national infrastructure, public services, and private sector development, advancing Iraq closer to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.