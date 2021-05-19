Infection Prevention and Control Guideline for COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign

A summary of the major Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) principles are addressed in this document and the precautions to observe for safely in administering COVID-19 vaccines.

The target audience is, but not limited to, policy makers, immunization programme managers, IPC focal points at national, sub-national and facility levels, and health workers involved in COVID-19 vaccination delivery. It has been adapted from WHO COVID-19 vaccination guidelines and documents making the necessary adjustments to suit the Iraq context.