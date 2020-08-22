Implementation of resolution 2470 (2019) - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2020/792) [EN/AR]

I. Introduction

1 . The present report is submitted pursuant to Security Council resolution 2522 (2020), in which the Secretary-General was requested to report every three months on progress made towards fulfilling the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI). The report covers key developments relating to Iraq and provides an update on the activities of the United Nations in Iraq since my previous report of 6 May 2020 (S/2020/363) and the briefing to the Council by my Special Representative for Iraq and Head of UNAMI on 12 May 2020.

II. Summary of key political developments

A. Political situation

2 . In the early hours of 7 May, the Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, who had been designated to form a Government on 9 April, received a vote of confidence and the confirmation of 15 of his 22 ministers from the Council of Representatives. The government programme was also approved during that legislative session.

3 . The government formation process was completed on 6 June, when the Council of Representatives confirmed the Prime Minister’s nominees for the remaining seven ministerial posts. The resulting Government included two women ministers, one of whom, a Christian, is the sole Cabinet member from a minority community. The Council of Representatives also authorized the Prime Minister to create a new Ministry of State, to be headed by a Turkmen representative, to support governance and State-building. On 7 July, the Prime Minister requested a parliamentary session to vote on a candidate. However, the appointment has remained pending.

4 . Upon assuming office, the Prime Minister highlighted that key priorities for his Administration included: combating the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and addressing the economic crisis; holding free, fair and credible early elections after the finalization of the electoral law; protecting protesters and their right to peaceful assembly and expression, as well as promoting accountability and justice for past violations; restoring State authority by safeguarding sovereignty, promoting foreign relations, bringing arms under State control, countering terrorism and enforcing the rule of law; and enhancing relations with the Kurdistan Regional Government.