Implementation of resolution 2421 (2018) - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2019/365) [EN/AR]

I. Introduction

1. The present report is submitted pursuant to Security Council resolution 2421 (2018), in which the Secretary-General was requested to report every three months on progress made towards the fulfilment of all responsibilities of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI). The report covers key developments relating to Iraq and provides an update on the activities of the United Nations in Iraq since my previous report of 1 February 2019 (S/2019/101) and the briefing to the Security Council provided by my Special Representative for Iraq and Head of UNAMI on 13 February 2019.

II. Summary of key political developments

A. Political situation

2. The Council of Representatives, the parliament of Iraq, which concluded its first legislative term on 24 January, resumed its work on 9 March. The impasse over the completion of the formation of the Government of Iraq continues. Four ministerial posts, for Ministers of the Interior, Defence, Justice and Education, remain unfilled owing to continuing disagreements between and within political blocs over candidates. On 27 February, President of Iraq, Barham Salih, Prime Minister, Adil Abd al-Mahdi, and Speaker of the Council of Representatives, Mohamed al-Halbousi, convened a national consultative meeting with party leaders and senior officials from the executive, legislative and judicial branches to discuss the way forward on a number of matters, including the completion of the government formation process. Notwithstanding a shared recognition of the need for progress, the leaders did not reach consensus.

3. Delays in forming the Cabinet have distracted from the implementation of the governmental programme for the period 2018–2022, which has in turn limited the Government’s ability to respond to widespread public concerns over poor living conditions, lack of basic services, unemployment and reconstruction needs. To date, parliamentary committees have yet to start their substantive work.

4. A series of programmes on water, electricity and service delivery are being implemented in the Basrah governerate. On 19 March, the Prime Minister noted that the situation in Basrah remained a major challenge, but that the Government was fully prepared and wanted to do all in its power to meet the needs of citizens. On 27 March, the Basrah Provincial Council approved project plans for 2019, including 53 projects in the municipal sector and 42 projects in the water sector.

5. On 5 March, the Prime Minister, highlighting the fight against corruption, announced that the Government had developed a comprehensive, national anti-corruption strategy. Under his chairmanship, the Supreme Council for Combating Corruption continues to discuss the challenges and priority areas in combating corruption and achieving greater transparency, including the strengthening of supervisory authorities and the enhancement of the coordination between executive, legislative and judiciary institutions.

6. The parliament has also made the fight against corruption a priority of its legislative agenda. On 9 March, the Speaker of the Council of Representatives opened the second legislative term of the parliament in the presence of the President, the Prime Minister, the Chair of the Higher Judicial Council, Faiq Zaidan, the acting Chair of the Integrity Commission, Izzat Tawfiq and the acting Chair of the Audit Commission, Salah Nouri. The Prime Minister and the President stressed the necessity of strengthening the legal framework and institutional coordination. During the session, the parliament approved a decision to provide financial and human resources to support the judicial authority in stepping up anti-corruption measures. In subsequent sessions, held on 11 and 12 March, the parliament reviewed corruption-related legislation, including an amendment to the Integrity Commission Law. On 10 March, the Speaker stated to the media that the parliament was committed to enacting comprehensive anti-corruption legislation so as to enable the prosecution of all individuals involved in corruption, smuggling and the misuse of public resources.

7. On 24 March, the Council of Representatives unanimously voted to dismiss the Governor of Ninawa, Nawfal al-Akoub, on the grounds of corruption and wasting public money. The decision followed the tragic sinking of a ferry in the Tigris River in Mosul on 21 March, with heavy loss of life, and was based on the findings of a parliamentary fact-finding committee on Ninawa and the recommendation of the Prime Minister.

8. As negotiations continued among the political parties of Kurdistan on the formation of the Kurdistan Regional Government, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) met in Sulaymaniyah on 15 and 16 February to discuss the completion of the formation of the Kurdistan Regional Government and other issues, including the candidates for the position of the federal Minister of Justice.

9. On 18 February, KDP and Gorran signed a four-year political agreement that guarantees the latter’s participation in the next Kurdistan Regional Government. On the same day, the Kurdistan Regional Parliament convened to elect a Speaker and two Deputy Speakers. Vala Fareed (KDP) was elected Speaker, in a temporary capacity. Heman Hawrami (KDP) was elected First Deputy Speaker and Muna Qahwachi (Turkmen Reform Party) was elected Second Deputy Speaker. PUK boycotted the parliamentary session, owing to the lack of agreement with KDP over the Kurdistan Regional Government formation process.

10. On 26 February, the Kurdistan Regional Parliament convened to elect the members of its Legal Affairs Committee, which comprises 11 members, four from KDP and one each from the following groups: Kurdistan Islamic Group, Gorran, Turkmen, Christian and New Generation Movement. Two seats were reserved for PUK, which again boycotted the session, owing to the lack of progress on the Kurdistan Regional Government formation process.

11. On 4 March, following a meeting between the First Deputy Secretary-General of PUK, Kosrat Rasul Ali, and the leader of KDP, Masoud Barzani, the two political parties signed a political agreement on the next Kurdistan Regional Government. In a joint press conference, the parties announced that a joint committee would be formed to implement the agreement, underlining their commitment to expedite the government formation process.

12. On 10 March, the Speaker and Deputy Speakers of the Kurdistan Regional Parliament met with heads of all political parties to consider candidates for the 14 remaining parliamentary committees, who were then formally elected during a regular parliamentary session on 12 March. On 19 March, the Kurdistan Regional Parliament convened a session to elect the committee chairpersons. Among them, four women were elected as chairpersons and four as deputies.

13. On 19, 24 and 27 March, representatives of KDP and PUK met for further consultations on the Kurdistan Regional Government formation process, with no success. On 3 April, the two parties reached a provisional understanding on the allocation of key cabinet posts, but a final agreement has yet to be signed.