Impact report Middle East Response Initiative [EN/AR]

The fight against HIV, tuberculosis and malaria is more important than ever in a world increasingly affected by conflict, disasters and climate and economic crises.

The largest displacement crisis in the world and the COVID-19 pandemic have had devastating consequences for the poorest and most vulnerable communities in many countries in the Middle East.

Diseases know no borders, and as people move throughout the region, the Global Fund is an ongoing source of support to people affected by HIV, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria